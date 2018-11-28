The Mike Toomey Christmas Special is coming to St. Charles and Evanston this weekend
He’s one of the best comics in the history of planet earth! WGN TV’s Mike Toomey joins the Bill and Wendy show. Mike talks about the WGN Morning News Primetime special, his live Christmas special comedy shows coming up this weekend, classic holiday TV specials, and more.
Mike Toomey Christmas Special #1
When: Friday, November 30
Where: Club Arcada
105. E Main Street
St. Charles, IL
630-962-7000
Guests: Jeff Hoover, Live Pete, Kevin Mac Dougall, and Musical Director Scott May
Mike Toomey Christmas Special #2
When: Saturday, December 1
Where: Bourbon and Brass
1012 Church Street
Evanston, IL
630-962-7000
Guests: Jeff Hoover, Musical Director Scott May, John Vincent, Kevin Mac Dougall
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.