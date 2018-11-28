× The Mike Toomey Christmas Special is coming to St. Charles and Evanston this weekend

He’s one of the best comics in the history of planet earth! WGN TV’s Mike Toomey joins the Bill and Wendy show. Mike talks about the WGN Morning News Primetime special, his live Christmas special comedy shows coming up this weekend, classic holiday TV specials, and more.

Mike Toomey Christmas Special #1

When: Friday, November 30

Where: Club Arcada

105. E Main Street

St. Charles, IL

630-962-7000

www.clubarcada.com

Guests: Jeff Hoover, Live Pete, Kevin Mac Dougall, and Musical Director Scott May

Mike Toomey Christmas Special #2

When: Saturday, December 1

Where: Bourbon and Brass

1012 Church Street

Evanston, IL

630-962-7000

www.evanstonrocks.com

Guests: Jeff Hoover, Musical Director Scott May, John Vincent, Kevin Mac Dougall

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.