The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.28.18: Cozy restaurants, magic tricks and sidewalk slips

John Williams shares an experience in which he is judged. And, listeners chime in with their own judgments. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to share his favorite “cozy” Winter time restaurants in Chicago. Technology Magician Jamie Allan pops by to display one of his magic tricks on our live stream, and to share about his influences for “iMagician,” coming to Harris Theater Dec. 22. Finally, Injury Lawyer Lou Cairo of GWC Law Firm explains why homeowners and companies are not penalized when they have made an obvious effort to shovel their sidewalks and someone still slips.