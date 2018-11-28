The John Williams NewsClick: On the GM closings

Posted 4:18 PM, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, November 28, 2018

Mari Keels transfers a front end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze during assembly at Jamestown Industries, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jamestown Industries supplies parts for the Chevy Cruze. GM said Monday that Lordstown will stop making the Chevy Cruze by March, at a cost of 1,400 union jobs on top of the 2,700 lost there since President Donald Trump took office. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)