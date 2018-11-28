× Steve Shapiro from ABT Electronics gets you ready for Christmas and 90210 TV Trivia with LeeAnn Yops | Full Show (Nov 28th)

Steve Shapiro from ABT Electronics gets you ready for Christmas with some money saving tips and more from ABT Electronics. And then, hold on to your zimas! It’s time for 90210 TV Trivia with LeeAnn Yops! Listen in as LeeAnn takes us back through the 90s with flashback trivia for WGN prizes. And finally, we speak about #GivingTuesday with Todd Belcore.

