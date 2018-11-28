Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, arrives for a closed door meeting with Senators about Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senators who have grown increasingly uneasy with the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are set to grill top administration officials Wednesday at a closed-door briefing that could determine how far Congress goes in punishing the longtime Middle East ally. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Says there’s no evidence connecting Saudi Crown Prince to Khashoggi murder
After briefing members of the Senate, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that based on all the intelligence, “there is no direct reporting connecting the Saudi Crown Prince to the order to murder Jamal Khashoggi.” Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe & Anna to discuss what else can happen in that region.