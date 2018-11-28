× Roe Conn Full Show (11/28/18): Rep. Adam Kinzger stops by, Ricki Lake talks about her new documentary, Adam Hoge gets you ready for the Bears game this Sunday against the Giants, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Wednesday edition on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe & Anna to update us on the Russia/Ukraine tensions, television personality Ricki Lake stops by the studio to talk about her new documentary ‘Weed the People’, Tom Kleiner stops by to play ‘News or Ruse’, and a Top Five@5 you won’t believe!