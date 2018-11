× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Films From The Last Two Weeks

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Jim Laczkowski review the movies from the last two weeks Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Front Runner, Green Book, Instant Family, Widows, Creed II, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Robin Hood.

Plus analysis of the box office.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)