Dr. John Duffy: Dealing with hoilday depression and stress

Dr. John Duffy: Dealing with holiday depression and stress

The holiday season is typically a joyful time of year, but for many, the stress of the holidays can trigger sadness, anxiety, and depression. Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about ways to deal and cope with holiday depression and stress.

