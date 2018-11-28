× Culinary Care exists because no one fighting cancer should ever have to fight to put food on the table

Courtney Care from Culinary Care stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about their recently launched holiday campaign, which will run November through the first week of January. They are raising funds so that they can welcome an additional 250 patients, and families, fighting cancer into our program in 2019. Every $300 they raise will provide a patient access to free meals during treatments for an entire year! You can support Culinary Care and their efforts HERE.