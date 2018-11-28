× College Football: Previewing the Big Ten Championship Game

The time is finally upon us: the Big Ten Championship Game takes place this Saturday in Indianapolis where Northwestern will take on Ohio State. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa get you set for all the action, talking about the strengths for both the Wildcats and the Buckeyes. They bring in Ohio State play-by-play announcer, Paul Keels, to get a feel for what the team as well as the fans in Columbus are thinking heading into this weekend. Dave, Dan and producer Joe wrap the show by making their picks.