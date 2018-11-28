× Chloe Mendel & Billy Corgan talk faux fur, animal activism and Smashing Pumpkins’ reuninon

WGN Radio’s Elysabeth Alfano sits down with Chloe Mendel & Billy Corgan for their first joint interview in a WGN Radio exclusive!

Chloe talks about her fabulous fashion label, Maison Atia, and how she’s using her family’s long history as furriers in a new, animal friendly way.

They also discuss her and Billy’s heavy involvement with PAWS Chicago and other animal activist groups, their bi-coastal family life with two young children and Smashing Pumpkins‘ upcoming European tour.

