Chicago Social Change is Making Waves

Todd Belcore, Co-founder & Executive Director of Chicago Social Change and Solve Technology, joins the conversation to share his passion for helping others…not only in Chicago but the world! Learn more about their mission, how they are making a difference in the community and upcoming events at www.socialchange.site. And remember…no matter how big or small the impact, YOU have the power to create change too!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3570607/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-13_2018-11-27-005907.64kmono.mp3

