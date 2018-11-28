× Blackhawks Crazy: Strome/Perlini Trade Fallout and a Challenging Stretch Ahead

Chris Boden and Scott King sit down after an 8-3 Blackhawks loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that saw a “perfect storm” of their problems come to the surface. We hear from Stan Bowman following the trade of Nick Schmaltz to Arizona for Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome; the GM talks about trying to add some scoring depth, his impressions of the first three weeks of the Jeremy Colliton era and some young defensive help that’s in the pipeline. The guys then break down the nuts and bolts of the trade and what these two new pieces can bring to the table; Strome talks about reuniting with Alex DeBrincat, Perlini looks to try and get back to his 17-goal pace from 2017-18, and more.