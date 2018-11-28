× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.28.18: Ice & More Ice

Today’s guests on the show include WGN TV’s Mike Toomey, Dr. John Duffy, and founder and kidpreneur of Zollipops Alina Morse! Bill and Wendy kick off the show with some falling ice talk. Then, WGN TV’s Mike Toomey gives us the low down on his upcoming Christmas shows. Dr. John Duffy talks holiday depression. And she is the youngest person to be on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine. Alina Morse, founder and kidpreneur of Zollipops tell us all about her “clean teeth” pops.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.