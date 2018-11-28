× Behind the Curtain of Miss Saigon with The Engineer, and Ken Ludwig’s T’was the Night Before Christmas

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain of Cameron Macintosh’s Dynamite Revival of Miss Saigon. Nearly 30 years old, this show is a classic that continues to “wow” audiences with it’s gorgeous score and powerful story. Paul is joined by Red Concepcion who plays “The Engineer,” the lead character of Miss Saigon who shares some insights about how this production continues to thrive after so many years. Then, Ken Ludwig’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” playing at the Broadway Playhouse is a family show to be enjoyed by all. Alejandro (Alex) Tey plays the twin mice Amos and Amos of Kansas in this fun journey to save Christmas. Tickets for both shows can be found at Broadwayinchicago.com and you won’t want to miss either during the holiday season. Tune in for fun interviews!!