Wintrust Business Lunch 11/27/18: The 2018 World Almanac, Preparing for Tax Time, & MommaChef in Rogers Park

It’s Giving Tuesday today and Steve Bertrand wondered if people have any money left in their wallets after a record breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday. He reviewed those thoughts and numbers with Kim Gordon measuring how much we all spent online. Sarah Janssen explained how the World Almanac is still extremely relevant in this digital world, Lindsey Paige Markus is helping decipher the upcoming changes during this year’s tax season, and Karen Nochimowski rounded out the program to discuss how MommaChef turned from a food blog to a startup & soup kitchen.