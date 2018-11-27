× WGN Nightside w/ Elysabeth Alfano | 11/26/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Elysabeth Alfano welcomes Dr. Terry Mason, COO of the Cook County Department of Public Health as he explains the work behind the department including housing, enforcing public health laws, and more. Dr. Mason shares his belief in the importance of a plant based diet and the vitality of having properly balanced lunches provided in schools.

Elysabeth then shares an interview she conducted with Chicago Bears kicker Pat O’Donnell as he recently made the choice to eliminate red meat and chicken from his diet. Pat shares how he’s found alternatives to consuming the nutrients he’s no longer getting from meats; his training routines and how his diet has affected his tendencies in the gym; and more.

Lastly, founders of Dandies Marshmallows, Dan Ziegler and Ryan Howard, stop by the studio to talk about Chicago Vegan Foods and the Dandies marshmallows as they are all natural and the first ever marshmallow to be Non-GMO Project Verified. Dan and Ryan explain how the company came to fruition, the inspiration behind exploring how to make different foods 100% vegan, and the opening of their new factory.