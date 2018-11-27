× Treetime Trend Tuesday: Big on Blue

It’s Treetime Trend Tuesday! Each week, Laurie Kane from Treetime Christmas Creations will join the Bill and Wendy show to talk about a different Christmas trend for the year. This week, Bill and Wendy chat with Laurie and Melissa Muehlfeld from Avery Graham Interiors LLC about the “Big On Blue” tree trend.

Blue continues to be popular in home design color palettes and is considered a new neutral! To update your Christmas decor with this trend, simply add some beautiful blue ribbon and a few blue ornaments to other neutral colors. Blue has so many shade variations that one of them is sure to look just right!

Here’s what the “Big on Blue” trend can look like in your holiday decorating: