Top Five@5 (11/27/18): National Security Adviser John Bolton gets agitated when questioned by reporters about the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, former FBI Director James Comey mocks acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith goes viral again, and more!

National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 27, 2018:

