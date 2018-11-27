× Top Five@5 (11/27/18): National Security Adviser John Bolton gets agitated when questioned by reporters about the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, former FBI Director James Comey mocks acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith goes viral again, and more!

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 27, 2018:

National Security Adviser John Bolton gets agitated when questioned by reporters about the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, former FBI Director James Comey mocks acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith goes viral again, and more!