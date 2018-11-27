× Three reasons why Magna-Tiles® are the must-have toy for every Holiday wish list

Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas welcome Michael Valenta, the Vice President of Marketing & Product Development for Valtech LLC and creator of Magna-Tiles®, into the studio as he shares the magic of Magna-Tiles®. Michael shares the importance of adding the educational element into the toys for kids to learn as they play; the history of the family owned Valtech LLC; and brings some of the top products this season with him so that Andrea and Patti get the chance to experience them as they share live reviews of the toys.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER