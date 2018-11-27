× The Opening Bell 11/27/18: The Global Phenomenon That Has Grown Into #GivingTuesday

Despite only being seven years old, Giving Tuesday has grown into an annual staple in the wake of two of the most consumer focused holidays in the world (Black Friday & Cyber Monday). Steve Grzanich discussed Giving Tuesday with Eric Weinheimer (President and CEO of Forefront) and the new #ILGive campaign that is a personalized way for people to give back based on what matters most to them. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine and others) then joined the program to explain how the major decision to trim employment at GM could lead to a larger industry trend for workers and consumers.