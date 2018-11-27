× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.27.18: Snowy sidewalks, Salvation Army in Englewood, climate change and Trump, General Motors

John Williams wants to know why some people who don’t shovel aren’t penalized, and why there aren’t alternatives put in place for those who simply can’t. Then, Salvation Army Lieutenant Colonel Charles Smith joins the show to share the story of an Englewood family, of which two boys almost couldn’t graduate, without the help of the Shield of Hope program. Donate to John’s red kettle here! Plus, John corrects a claim he made yesterday about President Trump’s understanding for climate change. Finally, Forbes Auto Contributor Dale Buss explains how the restructuring of General Motors plants will impact the auto economy.