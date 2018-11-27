Glenn Wright, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, moves items at the Amazon fulfillment center on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Lebanon, Tenn. Retailers rolled out discounts and free shipping deals on Cyber Monday, with millions of Americans expected to log on and shop on their work computers, laptops and tablets after the busy holiday shopping weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Deals after Cyber Monday Do Exist
Bill and Wendy are finally reunited with Bridget Carey from CNET.com! They talk about the best deals you can still get after #cybermonday, Grinch Bots, Net Neutrality, and more. Plus, a phone with 16 cameras? Yes, LG may be working on a smartphone camera with 16 lenses.
