× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Deals after Cyber Monday Do Exist

Bill and Wendy are finally reunited with Bridget Carey from CNET.com! They talk about the best deals you can still get after # cybermonday, Grinch Bots, Net Neutrality, and more. Plus, a phone with 16 cameras? Yes, LG may be working on a smartphone camera with 16 lenses.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.