× Startup Showcase: Nori & Bandwagon

This week on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun kicked-off the show by checking in with WGN’s very own Adam Hoge to discuss Northwestern Wildcats Football.

Scotts then talks with Paul Gambill who is the founder of Nori. Nori is the world’s only carbon dioxide removal marketplace. They are building a transparent and secure platform that will allow anyone in the world to pay to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Their voluntary marketplace will enable carbon removal suppliers to connect directly with buyers, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Next on the show Scott is joined with Harold Hughes of Bandwagon. Bandwagon helps teams identify the fans that show up on game day. By understanding who is actually in the stadium, or arena, our customers are able to improve fan engagement, increase day of game revenue, offer personalized services, and improve public safety. To invest in Nori click here and to invest in Bandwagon click here.

