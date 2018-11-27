× Roe Conn Full Show (11/27/18): The Russia probe could be coming to an end, Tom Skilling sings a few Christmas carols, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments in the trial of the alleged cover-up by Chicago Police Officers in the killing of Laquan McDonald, the Russia probe could be coming to an end, Tom Skilling gives us the latest weather updates along with some Holiday extras, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!