× Queen “A Night At The Opera” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album Podcast

On Episode #27 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar take a trip to the opera for one of the most influential and best selling albums of all time. Turn your speakers up to 11 for this stroll through Queen‘s “A Night At The Opera”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!



Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar