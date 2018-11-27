× Mayoral candidate Dorothy Brown, Asha Rangappa on Mueller, El Chapo trial, Laquan McDonald trial part II & much more

Yale Senior Lecturer Asha Rangappa joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest on the Mueller probe.

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown is in studio to discuss her run for Chicago mayor.

George Mason University Associate Professor Dr. Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera updates Tina and Rich on the El Chapo drug trafficking trial.