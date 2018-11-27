FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot speaks at a board news conference in Chicago. In a report issued Wednesday, April 13, the board offered a list of suggested reforms, including increasing the number of body cameras and posting complaints against officers and their discipline records online for everyone to see. Change is coming," said Lightfoot, "And it would be better for the department, for individual officers and for our city for us to take control of our own destiny and not have the Department of Justice force a solution on us that may or may not make sense for Chicago." (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Lori Lightfoot’s past experiences are sure to play a factor in the future
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot speaks at a board news conference in Chicago. In a report issued Wednesday, April 13, the board offered a list of suggested reforms, including increasing the number of body cameras and posting complaints against officers and their discipline records online for everyone to see. Change is coming," said Lightfoot, "And it would be better for the department, for individual officers and for our city for us to take control of our own destiny and not have the Department of Justice force a solution on us that may or may not make sense for Chicago." (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas speak with Lori Lightfoot to get insight into how her campaign is going. Lori shares how she went about gaining over 30,000 petitions signatures; some of her primary focuses that she wants to improve in the city if she wins the election including the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Public Schools; and much more.