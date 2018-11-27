× Lori Lightfoot’s past experiences are sure to play a factor in the future

Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas speak with Lori Lightfoot to get insight into how her campaign is going. Lori shares how she went about gaining over 30,000 petitions signatures; some of her primary focuses that she wants to improve in the city if she wins the election including the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Public Schools; and much more.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

