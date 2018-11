× Jeremy Colliton on the Schmaltz trade and the addition of Perlini and Strome

Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show after the exciting OT win on Saturday in Florida. He says that they are seeing things they like and the team is heading in the right direction. Jeremy is excited to see what Perlini and Strome bring to the table. He’s looking forward to his family getting to Chicago full time so he sons can come to work with him.