How the holidays can increase grieving

Licensed therapist Aida Pigott from Beverly Therapists joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about how the holidays can magnify feelings of grief. They discuss how changes in tradition with another person over the holidays can also increase grief. Aida share’s these resources for grief support: David Kessler, Alan Wolfelt, and the Columbia University Center for Complicated Grief.

