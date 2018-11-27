× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 195: Bears-Lions Postgame Show

The Bears won their third game in 12 days when they beat the Lions 23-16 on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on a victory that included yet another defensive touchdown, and a backup quarterback starting with just 84 hours between the win over Minnesota on November 18 and kickoff in Motown on Turkey Day. Hoge and Jahns also play some audio from defensive lineman, Akiem Hicks, and look ahead to Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!