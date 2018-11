× General Motors Cutting Thousands of Jobs – Fingers Pointing to Tariffs

Thousands of workers at General Motors locations are going to loose their jobs after the announcement from CEO, Mary Barra yesterday. Steve Grzanich touched based with the man on the ground, Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine and others), who was able to give a better feel for why the decision came as he chatted from the company’s home city Detroit, Michigan.