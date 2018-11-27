× Forefront CEO Eric Weinheimer on #GivingTuesday – and beyond

Millions of people around the world are coming together today in honor of # GivingTuesday, a global day of generosity. Eric Weinheimer, President and CEO of Forefront joined Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about their fifth annual #ILGive for #GivingTuesday event. The digitally-focused, day-long online giving campaign is part of Forefront’s ongoing initiative to build capacity for nonprofits, grow the giving economy in Illinois, tear down barriers to giving and inspire ordinary people to advocate for their communities.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.