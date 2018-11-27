President Donald Trump answers a reporters question about the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller during a signing ceremony of the "Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act," in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Could special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe be coming to and end?
President Trump launched a PR attack against special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report — a day after Alan Dershowitz said he expects the investigation’s conclusion will be politically “devastating to the president.” Aaron Blake, the senior political reporter at the Washington Post along with criminal defense lawyer Mike Monico joins Roe & Anna to analyze what could happen next in the Russia probe.