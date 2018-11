× Cornerstore 1 Year Anniversary |Boi Jeanius, Tatiana Hazel, Navarro, and Victor! on their Red Bull Music Festival Chicago show

For the celebration of The Cornerstore’s one year anniversary at emporium pop up, Kevin and Tara spoke with Boi Jeanius, Tatiana Hazel, Navarro, and Victor! about their respective journeys and being part of Red Bull Music Festival Chicago’s Xicago show.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud!