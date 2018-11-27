× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Rachel B.

Rachel is out amazing Kid of the Week. Rachel came to her dad several weeks ago with an idea to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and donate proceeds to a local hospital! Was a bit surprised but agreed. She’s in the eighth grade at Cook Elementary on the South side of Chicago. She has started a tidal wave of support at school and with family members on social media. She has already exceeded her goal of $500 and she still has another day of fundraising activities planned for 10/26! So proud of the initiative that she’s put forth. Her dad was extremely proud of her for all she does and so are we! Her mom passed away 4 yrs ago from breast cancer and we are certain she’s looking down on Rachel with pride. Rachel says this is what motivated her to help others! Way to go Rachel!