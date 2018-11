× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Rachel B.

Rachel is out amazing Kid of the Week. ┬áRachel came to her dad several weeks ago with an idea to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and donate proceeds to a local hospital! Was a bit surprised but agreed. She’s in the eighth grade at Cook Elementary on the South side of Chicago. She has started a tidal wave of support at school and with family members on social media. She has already exceeded her goal of $500 and she still has another day of fundraising activities planned for 10/26! So proud of the initiative that she’s put forth. ┬áHer dad was extremely proud of her for all she does and so are we! Her mom passed away 4 yrs ago from breast cancer and we are certain she’s looking down on Rachel with pride. Rachel says this is what motivated her to help others! Way to go Rachel!