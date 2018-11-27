× Can the Trump Administration withhold subsidies from General Motors? A.B. Stoddard answers that question with Roe & Anna

President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets threatened to end consumer subsidies for electric cars sold by General Motors after the company announced layoffs and plant closures in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland. A.B. Stoddard, Associate Editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics joins Roe & Anna to discuss if the President can make such a move.