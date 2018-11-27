A sign is displayed at General Motors Lordstown West plant Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Can the Trump Administration withhold subsidies from General Motors? A.B. Stoddard answers that question with Roe & Anna
A sign is displayed at General Motors Lordstown West plant Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets threatened to end consumer subsidies for electric cars sold by General Motors after the company announced layoffs and plant closures in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland. A.B. Stoddard, Associate Editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics joins Roe & Anna to discuss if the President can make such a move.