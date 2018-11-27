× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.27.18: We are here

Bill and Wendy are officially back from their Thanksgiving vacation! Today’s guests on the show include Eric Weinheimer, President and CEO of Forefront, Laurie Kane from Christmas Treetime Creations, Avery Graham Interiors owner Melissa Muehlfeld, and CNET senior editor Bridget Carey. Bill and Wendy discuss what they did during their holiday break, curtains, smoking, and much more.

