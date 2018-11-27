× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.27.18: Winter weather sucks

We got some terrible news right before the bonus hour started. “SpongeBob Squarepants” creator Stephen Hillenburg has died after a battle with ALS. Bill and Wendy discussed the life of Mr. Hillenburg and what they loved about the show. They also talk about the effects of yesterday’s winter storm, Thanksgiving Dinner horror stories, and much more.

