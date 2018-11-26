× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/26/18: Big Data Fighting Cancer, Jiobit Helping Parents Parent, & Cyber Monday Numbers

Cyber Monday is becoming one of the biggest shopping days of the year and Steve Bertrand is taking advantage of that. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis jumped in studio to discuss some wacky Cyber Monday deals but also touching on a company using big data to help fight cancer. Lindsay Slutzky explained how Chicago based Jiobit is helping younger parents ease their minds when it comes to keeping track of children, and Ilyce Glink broke down the numbers behind the shopping flurry happening online today.