White Sox Weekly: Darrin Jackson talks Harper/Machado fit, possible under-the-radar veteran additions & more…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: the guys weigh in the viability of some shorter-term, under-the-radar veterans out there like Andrew McCutchen or Josh Donaldson that might be a fit as the team looks to turn the corner of the rebuild; WGN Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson checks in with his opinion on Harper, Machado and some of the other qualities the club is going to be looking for in any possible free-agency additions, and more.