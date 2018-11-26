× WGN Radio Theatre #339: Fibber Mcgee and Molly & The First Nighter Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 25, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Fibber Gets Stuck In A Suit of Armor” Starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (05-07-40). For our final episode of the night we have: “The First Nighter Program: Refresher Course” Starring: Barbara Luddy And Olan Soule; (04-27-52)

