The Renaissance of Chicago’s Pullman Neighborhood

Posted 6:35 AM, November 26, 2018

The old Pullman Palace Car Co., in Chicago, IL (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

The Pullman neighborhood has been greatly over shadowed by the boom in the downtown Chicago area and especially in the West Loop. Steve Grzanich discussed the major developments in the lesser known Pullman neighborhood with AJ LaTrace‘s (Real Estate Reporter at Editor at Curbed Chicago) and his latest piece in Chicago Magazine. The history of the area is important to the community and an that’s an aspect that will be focused on as the area continues to develop.

 