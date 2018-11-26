× The Opening Bell 11/26/18: Traditions Aren’t Just For Your Dinning Room Table

Convenience has helped ease dining room table tensions for a long time as prepared sides and meals means very few people have to stress about cooking. Steve Grzanich caught up with Doug Roth (Founder and President at Playground Hospitality) about some of the traditions that are happening during the holiday season and especially at restaurants in the area. AJ LaTrace (Real Estate Reporter at Editor at Curbed Chicago) then shared the buzz about what’s coming out of the Pullman neighborhood as much of the development focus is fixed on the West Loop.