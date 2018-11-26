× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.26.18: Mars landing, Cyber Monday deals, Holiday music

John Williams is joined by Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini, who shares his tips on taking care of that freshly fallen snow. And, John weighs the pros and cons of some of the candidates for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Then, he helps you ring in the InSight Lander’s success, having finally touched down on Mars. Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols shares what this success will bring in the near future. Finally, to give you the best Cyber Monday deals, Consumer Reports Senior Tech Reporter Nicholas De Leon joins the show.