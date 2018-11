× The Celebration of Giving: Catholic Charities

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures speak with Monsignor Michael Boland, Catholic Charities’ president and CEO about their Celebration of Giving charity program that is going on now through December 31. With the support of local families, parishes, schools, and businesses, the Celebration of Giving has been bringing joy and hope to families who might otherwise not be able to celebrate the holiday season for over 70 years.