× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.26.18: Blizzards, power outages and school closings

It’s a snowy start to the week on the Cochran Show, but we’ll warm you up with another great show. This morning, Steve gets the latest weather and traffic updates from across the Chicago area from Mary Van De Velde, WGN’s Mike Hamernik and Paul Konrad, Doc Most gives us some tips about diet and exercise as we navigate through the holidays, Dan Hampton previews the Bears v. the New York Football Giants, Ryan Nobles gives us the latest on the tension and chaos at the border, Dean breaks down the weekend box office numbers, we play another spirited round of The Chicago Accent Challenge and we have breakfast with the Blackhawks Dominik Kahun.