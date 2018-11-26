Click for flight status and travel delays.
Click for storm-related school and business closings.

Single, Married, Divorced-We Suck at Breaking Up

Posted 8:49 AM, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48AM, November 26, 2018

Unless you are just plain evil breaking up with someone you care about is tough.  Not as bad as being on the other side but it’s still not good.  To make matters worse, a new study says we are all really bad at it.  This leads our hosts into another discussion about staying friends with your ex but this time there is a twist.  Is it OK to stay friends with your ex’s friends?  You’ll never guess how Erik feels about this.  Our crew also shares their thoughts on texting an ex over the holidays, who says those three words first and our dating story stars a woman, drunk guy and a possible fight.

Poll Question: Just how hard is breaking up?

Question 1: Should I text my ex over the holidays?

Dating Story: An awkward first date.

Question 2: Who says I love you first?

 

 