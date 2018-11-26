× Single, Married, Divorced-We Suck at Breaking Up

Unless you are just plain evil breaking up with someone you care about is tough. Not as bad as being on the other side but it’s still not good. To make matters worse, a new study says we are all really bad at it. This leads our hosts into another discussion about staying friends with your ex but this time there is a twist. Is it OK to stay friends with your ex’s friends? You’ll never guess how Erik feels about this. Our crew also shares their thoughts on texting an ex over the holidays, who says those three words first and our dating story stars a woman, drunk guy and a possible fight.

Poll Question: Just how hard is breaking up?

Question 1: Should I text my ex over the holidays?

Dating Story: An awkward first date.

Question 2: Who says I love you first?