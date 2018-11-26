× Roe Conn Full Show (11/26/18): NASA successfully lands on Mars, General Motors closes five factories, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, former CPD Superintendent Phil Cline explains how you can ‘Get Behind The Vest’, and more…

Today on the show, NASA’s Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate joins Roe & Anna to discuss the successful Mars landing by ‘InSight’, automotive guru, Paul Brian joins the gang to talk about General Motors’ decision to shut down five of its factories in the United States, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe and more.