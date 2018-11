× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 11.26.18

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are in for Bill and Wendy! Today’s guests include Chicago and Northern Illinois BBB CEO Steve Bernas; Msgr. Michael Boland from Catholic Charities; Loyola Academy Head Coach John Holecek; and ‘SNL’ alum Tim Kazurinsky. Pete and Jane talk about Thanksgiving traditions, tree decorating, Christmas parties, and more.